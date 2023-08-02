The Brewers reinstated Miley (elbow) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Washington.

Milwaukee reopened a spot in its rotation for Miley a few days earlier, when the team placed Julio Teheran (hip) on the 15-day IL. Miley ended up missing just over the minimum 15 days due to left elbow discomfort, but he appears to have responded well to a platelet-rich plasma injection and didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated. Miley should be in store for close to a normal workload as he makes his 14th start of the season Wednesday.