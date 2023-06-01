Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Miley (lat/rib) could soon begin throwing bullpen sessions, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley was initially expected to miss upwards of eight weeks when he was diagnosed in mid-May with a posterior serratus strain around the left side of his rib cage, but he seems to be recovering at a fairly quick pace. "It's going really well," Counsell told reporters. "He feels great. We're trying to push this along with Wade and so far, all signs are good." The veteran southpaw might be an option again for Milwaukee's rotation before the end of June.