Miley (2-1) earned the win Sunday, pitching seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight against the Padres. He did not walk a batter.

Miley was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Yu Darvish and turned in one of his better outings in recent memory. He completed seven innings for the first time since May 16 and his eight strikeouts were his most since Sept. 7, 2021. Miley typically isn't known for being a strikeout type of pitcher, but he was able to neutralize the Padres' lineup with relative ease. The 36-year-old has tossed shutouts now in two-of-three starts to kick off the year and now stands at a 1.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 14:3 K:BB over 18 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Red Sox at home next weekend.