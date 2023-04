Miley (3-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against Boston. He struck out three.

Miley gave up a two-run homer to Yu Chang, but was otherwise sharp Saturday. That is three wins in four starts for the 36-year-old. Miley's numbers are excellent this season with a 1.96 ERA and a 17:4 K:BB. Miley is currently lined up to face the Angels next week.