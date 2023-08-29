Miley (7-3) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Miley served up a pair of homers in the contest, but they were both solo shots, and those were the only runs Chicago could manage against him. The left-hander got the job done by getting 11 of his 18 outs via grounders, making up for the fact that he tallied just four swinging strikes and one punchout. Miley's quality start was eighth in 18 outings this season, and he's compiled a strong 3.17 ERA and 1.14 WHIP despite fanning just 60 batters over 93.2 frames.