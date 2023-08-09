Miley did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out two.

Tuesday marked the 300th start of Miley's 13-year career, and his only blemish came on a Nolan Jones solo homer in the fourth inning. The 36-year-old lefty recently returned from a stint on the injured list caused by elbow discomfort, and he's since surrendered just two runs through 10 innings while striking out seven batters and walking five. However, Miley will almost surely be tested during his next start -- currently scheduled to come against a Dodgers offense that boasts a .797 OPS on the season.