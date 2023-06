The Brewers reinstated Miley (lat) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

A left lat strain forced Miley onto the injured list May 17, and the 36-year-old lefty will return exactly one month later to start against the Pirates. Miley holds a 7.82 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with just five strikeouts through 12.2 innings across his last three starts. To make room for Miley on the active roster, the Brewers optioned Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville.