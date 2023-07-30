The Brewers will reinstate Miley (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and have him start Wednesday in Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miley will be making his return from the IL two days after the minimum 15 days, taking the rotation spot of Julio Teheran (hip), who was placed on the IL on Sunday. After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat bone spurs in his elbow, Miley made a speedy recovery and didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment. The Brewers could still elect to be somewhat conservative with Miley's workload Wednesday, but he'll nonetheless have a good chance at covering the five innings necessary to qualify for a win.