Miley agreed Monday with the Brewers on a one-year, $7 million contract, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Miley is guaranteed $8.5 million in the deal, as the contract includes a $12 million mutual option or $1.5 million buyout for 2025. The veteran southpaw is coming off a strong showing for Milwaukee in 2023, having collected a 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 79:38 K:BB over 120.1 innings. He turned 37 years old in November and can't be counted on to make every start, but Miley should offer the Brewers a high floor when healthy.