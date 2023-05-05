Miley didn't factor in the decision against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Miley made it through six scoreless frames before allowing three straight batters to reach to open the seventh. All three came around to score, putting a sour ending on what had appeared to be another impressive outing by the southpaw. Coming into Thursday, Miley had given up just three total earned runs over his previous three starts covering 18 innings. He still managed to pick up his fourth quality start of the campaign in Colorado, and his 2.31 season ERA ranks 12th among qualified starters.