Miley (4-2) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings.

Miley missed a month on the injured list due to a lat strain before being activated Saturday. The left-hander didn't seem to miss a beat, allowing just four baserunners over five breezy frames. Miley would have likely gone deeper if not for the lengthy layoff -- he threw just 77 pitches and retired 11 of the final 14 hitters he faced before getting the hook. The veteran hurler stuck around just long enough to get the win, his first since April 22.