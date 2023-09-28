Miley allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Miley yielded a run in the second frame but otherwise kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard in another strong outing. The left-hander has given up one or zero runs in three of his past four starts, posting a 2.21 ERA over 20.1 innings during that stretch. Miley's 14:8 K:BB during that period isn't very impressive, but he's pitching well enough to be a solid option should the Brewers need a fourth starter in the playoffs. The veteran hurler finished the regular season with a strong 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 79:38 K:BB over 120.1 frames.