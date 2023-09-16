Miley (8-4) picked up the win in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

All three Washington runs came in the first inning as it looked like Miley might get chased early, but the veteran southpaw settled down after that and came one out short of his ninth quality start of the season. Since rejoining the rotation at the beginning of August, Miley has posted a solid 3.89 ERA and 1.13 WHIP despite a weak 24:16 K:BB through 41.2 innings. His next trip to the mound will likely come next week in St. Louis.