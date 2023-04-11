Miley (1-1) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Arizona got on the on the board in the first with an RBI single by Josh Rojas, but Miley was able to settle in after that and tossed three scoreless frames before surrendering a two-run shot to Christian Walker in the fifth. The left-hander was able to get out of his final inning by retiring Evan Longoria, but his mediocre start wasn't good enough, as the Brewers were blanked by Zac Gallen. Across two starts (11 innings), Miley has given up 10 hits, three walks and three runs while striking out six. His next start is tentatively scheduled against San Diego, which should be an interesting challenge for the veteran.