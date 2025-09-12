Contreras (forearm) will start at catcher and bat fourth against the Cardinals on Friday.

A bruised forearm prevented Contreras from playing in Wednesday's series finale against Texas, but after being checked out by team doctors Friday, the 27-year-old backstop has been cleared to return behind the plate. He's been hitting the ball well since the start of the month, going 10-for-30 with two RBI and seven runs scored through eight games in September.