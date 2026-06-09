Brewers' William Contreras: Blasts three-run homer Monday

Contreras went 3-for-6 with a three-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's 15-14 win over the Athletics.

Contreras tallied a pair of hits through the first nine innings but saved his best work for extra innings, as he demolished a 463-foot, three-run homer in the 10th frame. The catcher has now recorded multiple hits in three consecutive games, going 7-for-16 (.438) during that stretch. Overall, Contreras is batting .290 with six homers, 10 doubles, 42 RBI, 37 runs and a stolen base across 60 games in 2026.