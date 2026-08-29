Contreras went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Contreras opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. This was his eighth game of the season with at least three RBI and fell one shy of matching his season-high output in that category. He has 69 RBI on the campaign and continues to produce despite a relatively modest .268 average and .729 OPS. He's been seeing the ball well of late, though, as he has five multi-hit games and an impressive, yet unsustainable, .433 average over his last seven contests.