Contreras went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Rockies.

Contreras capped a five-run fourth inning by driving in two on a single, and he added an RBI double in the seventh. The catcher has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, and he has a double in eight of them despite a relative lack of over-the-fence power. For the season, he's up to a .281/.351/.452 slash line with 50 RBI, 50 runs scored, 11 home runs, 26 doubles and a stolen base through 94 contests.