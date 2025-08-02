Contreras went 5-for-7 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 16-9 win over the Nationals.

The Brewers rattled off a season-high 25 hits, with Contreras leading the way, and he launched his ninth homer of the year off Ryan Loutos in the seventh inning. The acquisition of Danny Jansen at the trade deadline should allow Contreras to get more rest down the stretch, and he got the start at DH on Friday while Jansen slotted in behind the plate. Contreras hadn't lived up to expectations in 2025, but he's catching fire at the right time for Milwaukee's playoff chances -- the 27-year-old has four straight multi-hit performances with two doubles, three homers, five RBI and nine runs, and over 25 games since the beginning of July he's slashing .311/.351/.472.