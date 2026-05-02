Contreras went 4-for-5 with three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Contreras drove in a run on a single in the third inning before knocking in two more on another base hit in the eighth. It marked a second straight four-hit effort for the 28-year-old, raising his average from .262 to .310 in the process. Overall, he's tallied three home runs, 23 RBI and 19 runs scored across 129 plate appearances while posting an .828 OPS.