Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat sixth versus the Dodgers and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Contreras is slashing .321/.424/.536 this year off lefties but just .260/.333/.356 against righties.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets day off Thursday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Sitting out Tuesday•