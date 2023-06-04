Contreras is not in the starting lineup versus the Reds on Sunday.
Contreras gets a day off after going 2-for-4 with a homer and scored two runs in the Brewers' win over the Reds on Saturday. The backstop will get a breather for the series finale against Cincinnati with Victor Caratini getting the start at catcher in his absence.
