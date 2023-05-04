Contreras is not in the lineup Thursday at Colorado.
Victor Caratini will start behind the plate and bat sixth in Thursday afternoon's series finale at Coors Field. Contreras has connected for only one home run through 24 games (97 plate appearances) this year with the Brewers, but he's sitting on a solid .282 batting average and .371 on-base percentage.
