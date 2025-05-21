Contreras is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Orioles.
Contreras will get a rare day off after starting in each of the last 11 games, with all but one coming at catcher. Eric Haase will fill in behind the dish and bat sixth as the Brewers try to complete the sweep.
