Contreras will sit Saturday against the Rays.
Contreras will get a rest after starting seven of the last eight games. His numbers have taken a hit from his .278/.354/.506 line last season, but his .246/.340/.381 triple-slash in his first year as a Brewer is still perfectly acceptable for a catcher. Victor Caratini starts behind the plate in his absence.
