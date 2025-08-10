Brewers' William Contreras: Hits 10th homer win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.
Contreras capped a four-run seventh inning with a two-run blast off Ryan Helsley. It was a much needed performance for the catcher, who had been mired in a 1-for-22 slump since last homering in a five-hit effort Aug. 1. For the year, he's slashing .250/.351/.371 with 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 63 runs scored and five steals across 482 plate appearances.
