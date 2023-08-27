Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Padres.

Contreras launched a solo shot in the first inning and added an RBI double in the seventh, accounting for the Brewers' first and last runs of the game. He's riding a seven-game hitting streak, batting .385 (10-for-26) with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and seven walks in that span. The catcher has maintained a .278/.355/.459 slash line with 14 long balls, 63 RBI, 63 runs scored, 31 doubles and a stolen base through 109 contests overall.