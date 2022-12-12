The Brewers acquired Contreras on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta and Oakland, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The exact details of the trade are still unclear, but Atlanta acquired Sean Murphy and Oakland landed Manny Pina. With Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta, Contreras wasn't going to have much of a role besides as a designated hitter. Instead, he heads to Milwaukee and figures to be an everyday staple in the Brewers' lineup. Last season was a breakout year for Contreras, who slashed .278/.354/.506 with 20 home runs in 97 games.