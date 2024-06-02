Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting second Sunday against the White Sox.
The 26-year-old catcher was scheduled to receive his first day off of the season Sunday, but he apparently convinced manager Pat Murphy to continue the starting streak. Contreras has gone 6-for-25 with no extra-base hits over the past six games versus the Cubs and White Sox.
