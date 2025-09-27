Brewers' William Contreras: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Contreras will get a day to reset Saturday after going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over his last three contests. Danny Jansen will replace him behind the dish and bat eighth.
