Contreras isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
With lefty Scott Alexander opening ahead of the right-handed Jakob Junis for San Francisco, the Brewers will sit Contreras on Thursday in favor of the switch-hitting Victor Caratini.
