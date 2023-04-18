Contreras isn't in the Brewers' lineup Tuesday against Seattle.
After a 1-for-4 performance with a walk and an RBI in Monday's win, Contreras will take a seat Tuesday against Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Victor Caratini will start at catcher in his place and bat seventh.
