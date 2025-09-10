Brewers' William Contreras: Nursing bruised forearm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras was held out of Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised forearm, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Contreras was initially in the Brewers' starting lineup after taking a pitch off his forearm Tuesday, but the team instead erred on the side of caution and subbed him out for Danny Jansen. Contreras will have an extra day off to rest before Milwaukee returns to play Friday versus St. Louis, at which point the Brewers will re-evaluate him.
