The Brewers declined Contreras' $12 million option for 2026.

Contreras will receive a $100,000 buyout instead, and he remains under team control for 2026 and 2027 as an arbitration-eligible player. The catcher slashed .260/.355/.399 with 17 home runs over 150 regular-season games for the Brewers in 2025. Contreras was scheduled to visit a hand specialist last week to determine whether he needs surgery to repair a fractured left middle finger, but there's no word on whether an operation is required. Even if he does have surgery, his availability for spring training is not expected to be in peril.