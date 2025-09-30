Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Contreras is still dealing with a nagging left hand injury but will be ready to go for the NLDS, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Contreras injured the hand on Sept. 20 when he was struck by an opposing hitter's swing. He started only three of the final seven regular-season contests after that and went 0-for-11 with a 1:4 BB:K. However, while Contreras is not 100 percent healthy, he will do his best to play through the injury once the Brewers open up postseason play.