Contreras went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, one walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Contreras has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with three homers and eight RBI over his last 10 games. The catcher has seen a slight dip in plate discipline with 13 strikeouts in that stretch, but he's still making enough contact to produce positive outcomes. On the year, he's batting .271 with a .751 OPS, 15 homers, 77 RBI, 75 runs scored, 25 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 135 games.