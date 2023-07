Contreras went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Contreras got the Brewers on the board with a three-run, 435-foot shot off Rich Hill, giving Milwaukee a 3-2 lead in the third inning. It's Contreras' first homer since June 10 and his ninth of the season. The 25-year-old backstop has gone 6-for-20 (.300) over his last five games, boosting his slash line to .247/.337/.421 with 29 RBI and 34 runs scored across 267 plate appearances this season.