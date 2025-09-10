Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The Brewers are wrapping up their series in Arlington with a day game after a night game, so manager Pat Murphy likely decided it was an opportune time to give Contreras a much-overdue breather. Danny Jansen will step in behind the plate and Christian Yelich will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter Wednesday after Contreras had started in every game dating back to June 27.
