Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to sit last weekend but convinced his way back into the lineup, so it's possible the Brewers make another late lineup change. For now, Contreras is set to be on the bench for the first time this season after making 64 straight starts to begin 2024. He's struggled early in June with a .492 OPS through seven contests and is homerless in his past 60 at-bats, so it's a good time for some extra rest. Gary Sanchez will work behind the plate and bat fifth Sunday.