Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Contreras started the past three games and will receive a day off after he went 4-for-12 with two doubles and three runs during that stretch. Victor Caratini will take over behind the plate Sunday and bat sixth.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receives Sunday off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Mashes two homers Monday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Reaches four times Friday•