Contreras will sit Saturday against the Pirates.

Contreras finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games, which follows a stretch in which he started seven out of eight games behind the plate. His OPS has trended down each month this season, going from .779 in April to .746 in May and finally .710 in June, though producing in line with that latter mark for the rest of the season would still be perfectly acceptable for a backstop. Victor Caratini starts behind the plate Saturday.