Brewers' William Contreras: Returns to lineup Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras (hand) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Monday's game versus the Padres.
Contreras was held out of Sunday's lineup in St. Louis after his left hand was hit by an opposing hitter's bat during Saturday's game. He's well enough to give it a go after one day of rest as the Brewers open a series in San Diego.
