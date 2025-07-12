Contreras 2-for-4 with two RBI, two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over Washington.

It's been a disappointing first half overall for Contreras -- his .348 slugging percentage in 2025 is well short of his .446 mark for his career -- but he's at least fared better in a small sample lately. Across his last seven outings, the star backstop is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with three RBI, four extra-base hits and four runs scored. That said, Contreras has just two outings with multiple extra-base knocks this year, and he hasn't gone deep since June 14.