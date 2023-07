Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

He also contributed defensively, throwing out Bryson Stott attempting to steal second base in the ninth inning to help squelch Philadelphia's last-gasp rally. Contreras has been on fire at the plate in July, producing eight multi-hit performances in 12 games and slashing .412/.436/.627 with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and nine RBI.