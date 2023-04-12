Contreras isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.
Contreras has gotten off to a very impressive start to the season, recording a base hit in each of the eight games he's played in so far. He'll get the day off against Merrill Kelly, allowing Victor Caratini to pick up a start behind the dish and bat sixth.
