Contreras is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Orioles.
Victor Caratini is starting at catcher and Jon Singleton will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter against the O's and right-hander Dean Kremer. This looks to be a routine day off for Contreras, who caught all 10 innings of Tuesday night's 4-3 win for Milwaukee.
