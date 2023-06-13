Contreras is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Twins.
Contreras will get a breather after he went 1-for-9 while a solo homer and two runs scored while starting twice over the team's three-game series with the Athletics. Victor Caratini will catch for Corbin Burnes and bat eighth in the series opener with Minnesota.
