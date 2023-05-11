Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Dodgers.
He was the only Milwaukee batter to solve Clayton Kershaw on the afternoon, connecting for his third homer of the year in the fourth inning before the game got out of hand. Contreras has hit a bit of a lull at the plate, batting .216 (8-for-37) over his last 10 games, but five of those hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and two home runs.)
