Contreras went 3-for-5 with one double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Rangers.

Contreras' third inning double put the Brewers on the board, a single in the seventh directly preceded a Carlos Santana home run, and a two-run single in the eighth gave the Brewers a four-run cushion. Contreras entered the game mired in a 4-for-29 slump while the Brewers entered the contest coming off a three-game sweep against the Dodgers in which they'd only scored three runs. However, Contreras and the rest of his teammates broke out of their funk with nine runs and 14 hits in the winning effort.