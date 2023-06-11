Contreras went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Athletics.

Victor Caratini started the game at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, but Contreras pinch-hit for Rowdy Tellez in the bottom of the eighth and smoked a game-tying solo home run off left-hander reliever Richard Lovelady. Contreras was hitting just .207 with only one home run over his first 29 at-bats in June, so his pinch-hit heroics Saturday could turn things around for the 25-year-old, who's taken over as the primary catcher during his first campaign in Milwaukee.